Sudbury Wolves roll past Flint Firebirds 8-5

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — Quinton Byfield had a goal and four assists leading the Sudbury Wolves to an 8-5 victory over the Flint Firebirds. David Levin added two goals and an assist for the Wolves.

Ty Dellandrea had a goal and two assists for Flint.

The Wolves led 4-1 at the end of the first period led by goals from Blake Murray, Owen Robinson and a pair from Levin. Owen Lalonde scored for Flint.

Flint gained ground in the second period, trailing 5-3 after goals from Dellandrea and Connor Roberts. Landon McCallum scored for the Wolves.