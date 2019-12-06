Ottawa 67's blank Gatineau Olympiques 4-0

ROBERT GUERTIN CENTRE, GATINEAU — Cedrick Andree made 32 saves leading the Ottawa 67's to a 4-0 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques. Austen Keating added two assists for the 67's.

Creed Jones made 20 saves for Gatineau.

After a scoreless first period, the 67's moved ahead 2-0 in the second after goals from Noel Hoefenmayer and Joseph Garreffa.

Ottawa sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 4-0 after goals from Garreffa and Jack Quinn.