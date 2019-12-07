Pet food donations welcomed at Waterloo Region food banks

Pet food is listed below the food bank's most-needed food items on its website, along with non-food essentials like personal care and hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

"There is always a need for it," Wilhelm said.

While the food bank's focus is on ensuring people in the community have enough food on their tables, pets are part of the family and everyone in a family should be fed when money is tight without having to make tough decisions.

"We don't want people to give up purchasing food for themselves to purchase food for their pets," Wilhelm said.

Someone suddenly might suddenly find themselves in need of help due to a job loss or unexpected expense. Most of the nearly 35,000 people who accessed food assistance in the region last year only needed to visit a few times before getting back on their feet.

Food insecurity "can happen to anybody at any time," Wilhelm said.

People who want to donate can help a pet food drive or put unopened pet food into collection bins stationed throughout the region.

"Anywhere we collect food, pet food can go in there as well," Wilhelm said.

While she said the community comes together to support food banks around the main holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter, there's a year-round need for food — both people and pet.

Parkdale's pet food collection will continue every December, but Uyede stressed that donations can be made directly to the food bank at any time.

"People can donate all year round," he said. "Anything helps."

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

