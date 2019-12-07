Pet food donations welcomed at Waterloo Region food banks

WATERLOO — When the bags of pet food start to spill out from under the Christmas tree, Waterloo veterinarian Jonathan Uyede knows it's time to make another run to the food bank.
Parkdale Animal Hospital, along with others in Waterloo Region's veterinary community, collects donations of dog and cat food every holiday season to donate to local food banks.
Uyede knows pet companionship has many physical and emotional benefits, especially for those who are less fortunate.
"The amount of joy that a pet brings them, you can't measure that," Uyede said.
This is the fifth year the Waterloo clinic has collected pet food, and every year people eager to help other pet owners stop by with plenty to donate.
"They have to keep making trips to their car to bring stuff in," Uyede said.
Pets can become sick if they're fed people food, which can then lead to veterinary visits that the owner can't afford. Uyede wants to make sure beloved pets are well fed and healthy.
Both the Food Bank of Waterloo Region and Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank accept and distribute pet food.
"It's not necessarily one of our most needed items, but we most definitely accept it," Kim Wilhelm, director of development at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
Of the 100 programs and agencies that the food bank supplies, 26 distribute pet food regularly.
Pet food is listed below the food bank's most-needed food items on its website, along with non-food essentials like personal care and hygiene products and cleaning supplies.
"There is always a need for it," Wilhelm said.
While the food bank's focus is on ensuring people in the community have enough food on their tables, pets are part of the family and everyone in a family should be fed when money is tight without having to make tough decisions.
"We don't want people to give up purchasing food for themselves to purchase food for their pets," Wilhelm said.
Someone suddenly might suddenly find themselves in need of help due to a job loss or unexpected expense. Most of the nearly 35,000 people who accessed food assistance in the region last year only needed to visit a few times before getting back on their feet.
Food insecurity "can happen to anybody at any time," Wilhelm said.
People who want to donate can help a pet food drive or put unopened pet food into collection bins stationed throughout the region.
"Anywhere we collect food, pet food can go in there as well," Wilhelm said.
While she said the community comes together to support food banks around the main holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter, there's a year-round need for food — both people and pet.
Parkdale's pet food collection will continue every December, but Uyede stressed that donations can be made directly to the food bank at any time.
"People can donate all year round," he said. "Anything helps."
