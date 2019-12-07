Niagara IceDogs clip Sarnia Sting 6-5

MERIDIAN CENTRE, NIAGARA — Akil Thomas had a goal and an assist leading the Niagara IceDogs to a 6-5 victory over the Sarnia Sting. Ivan Lodnia added two goals and an assist for the IceDogs.

The IceDogs led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Lodnia and Oliver Castleman. Colton Kammerer scored for the Sting.

Sarnia tied the score 4-4 in the second period led by goals from Marek Berka, Eric Hjorth and Sean Josling. Andrew Bruder and Castleman scored for the IceDogs.

Niagara took the lead 6-5 in the third period after goals from Lodnia and Thomas. Jamieson Rees scored for Sarnia.