London Knights best Guelph Storm 3-1

SLEEMAN CENTRE, GUELPH — Alec Regula scored a goal leading the London Knights to a 3-1 victory over the Guelph Storm in Ontario Hockey League action. Connor McMichael added two assists for the Knights.
The Knights led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Luke Evangelista and Cole Tymkin.
Guelph gained ground in the second period, trailing 2-1 on a goal by Pavel Gogolev.
In the third period the Knights padded their lead to 3-1 after Regula scored.
On the power play, the Knights scored once in five opportunities while the Storm failed to score in eight opportunities.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Alec Regula (London), 2. Pavel Gogolev (Guelph) and 3. Connor McMichael (London).
