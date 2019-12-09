Wattpad to open Halifax office in 2020

TORONTO — Storytelling platform Wattpad says it will open what it calls a second headquarters in Halifax to tap into the city's talent pool as the company grows.

The company said Monday that starting early next year it will have a team based out the 60,000-square-foot Volta innovation hub in the city's downtown core to better integrate with the local tech community.

Company CEO and co-founder Allen Lau says the move was sparked by the company's rapid growth and need for expansion.

"The company is in a very rapid growth phase right now, and for us, opening up a second headquarters in Halifax will enable us to fully capture that opportunity, and take advantage of the business friendliness in Halifax, take advantage of the talent pool available in Halifax, and let us grow as quickly as possible," he said.

Lau did not say how big the office will be, but that the plan is to make it equal in responsibility and capacity to their current Toronto head office, where most of the company's close to 200 staff are based.

He said the costs savings of the city are a factor, but the large talent pool, including Halifax's many universities, and the business friendliness of the city were key to the company's decision.

He said there are also government programs in place to help lure talent, but didn't specify what benefits the company might receive.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the Wattpad move is a validation of the city's efforts to lure more tech companies to the region.

"Every city wants to be a city of tech innovation," Savage said.

"The technology ecosystem is so dynamic and so vibrant that success in one company seems to build success for others, and that's really why it's exciting to bring a Wattpad to Halifax."