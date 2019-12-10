DINE SAFE WATERLOO REGION: Chinese restaurant has product seized by health inspectors

DINE SAFE WATERLOO REGION: Dec. 2 to 6

News 11:00 AM Waterloo Chronicle

Last week, more than 200 food establishments were inspected by Region of Waterloo Public Health, with 28 of them receiving at least one critical infraction. Here's a list of those found to have two critical infractions or more.

IZNA JAPANESE NOODLE, 6A-140 University Avenue West, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 4

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance

• Process food in a manner to ensure it is safe to eat

• Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours

• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours

• Reheat food to original cooking temperature within 2 hours

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance

• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Not in compliance

• Ensure wash water is between 60°C and 71°C

Actions taken:

Report reviewed - action required

Re-inspection required

Education provided

KURO RESTAURANT AND BAR, 222 Albert St, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 3

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance

Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours

• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance

• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action required

Re-inspection required

Education provided

Referral (specified in closing comments)

NORTHWESTERN CHINESE CUISINE, 21-160 University Avenue West, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner— Not in compliance

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Actions taken:

Report reviewed - action required

Product seized and destroyed

Re-inspection required

Education provided

Referral (specify in closing comments)

SUSHI 99, 12-36 Northfield Dr E, WATERLOO

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Cover all food in storage

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection

• Provide sufficient detergent or chemicals for washing or sanitizing

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Re-inspection Required

Education Provided

NARA SUSHI, 685 FISCHER-HALLMAN RD, Kitchener

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Corrected during inspection

• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

Q BBQ PUBLIC HOUSE, 164 BEVERLY ST, CAMBRIDGE

Critical infractions: 2

Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Not in compliance

• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary

Refrigeration and hot-holding equipment maintained — Not in compliance

• Provide easily readable thermometer in refrigeration or hot-holding equipment

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

BLACK HOLE BISTRO - PERIMETER INSTITUTE, 31 CAROLINE ST N

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection

• Cover all food in storage

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection

• Ensure hot water sanitizer is at 82°C or greater for at least 10 seconds

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

 

 

 

 

DINE SAFE WATERLOO REGION: Chinese restaurant has product seized by health inspectors

Waterloo's Izna Japanese Noodle, Kuro Resataurant and Bar cited for three or more critical infractions

News 11:00 AM Waterloo Chronicle

Last week, more than 200 food establishments were inspected by Region of Waterloo Public Health, with 28 of them receiving at least one critical infraction. Here's a list of those found to have two critical infractions or more.

IZNA JAPANESE NOODLE, 6A-140 University Avenue West, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 4

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

Related Content

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance

• Process food in a manner to ensure it is safe to eat

• Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours

• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours

• Reheat food to original cooking temperature within 2 hours

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance

• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Not in compliance

• Ensure wash water is between 60°C and 71°C

Actions taken:

Report reviewed - action required

Re-inspection required

Education provided

KURO RESTAURANT AND BAR, 222 Albert St, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 3

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance

Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours

• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance

• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action required

Re-inspection required

Education provided

Referral (specified in closing comments)

NORTHWESTERN CHINESE CUISINE, 21-160 University Avenue West, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner— Not in compliance

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Actions taken:

Report reviewed - action required

Product seized and destroyed

Re-inspection required

Education provided

Referral (specify in closing comments)

SUSHI 99, 12-36 Northfield Dr E, WATERLOO

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Cover all food in storage

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection

• Provide sufficient detergent or chemicals for washing or sanitizing

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Re-inspection Required

Education Provided

NARA SUSHI, 685 FISCHER-HALLMAN RD, Kitchener

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Corrected during inspection

• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

Q BBQ PUBLIC HOUSE, 164 BEVERLY ST, CAMBRIDGE

Critical infractions: 2

Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Not in compliance

• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary

Refrigeration and hot-holding equipment maintained — Not in compliance

• Provide easily readable thermometer in refrigeration or hot-holding equipment

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

BLACK HOLE BISTRO - PERIMETER INSTITUTE, 31 CAROLINE ST N

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection

• Cover all food in storage

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection

• Ensure hot water sanitizer is at 82°C or greater for at least 10 seconds

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

 

 

 

 

DINE SAFE WATERLOO REGION: Chinese restaurant has product seized by health inspectors

Waterloo's Izna Japanese Noodle, Kuro Resataurant and Bar cited for three or more critical infractions

News 11:00 AM Waterloo Chronicle

Last week, more than 200 food establishments were inspected by Region of Waterloo Public Health, with 28 of them receiving at least one critical infraction. Here's a list of those found to have two critical infractions or more.

IZNA JAPANESE NOODLE, 6A-140 University Avenue West, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 4

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

Related Content

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance

• Process food in a manner to ensure it is safe to eat

• Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours

• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours

• Reheat food to original cooking temperature within 2 hours

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance

• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Not in compliance

• Ensure wash water is between 60°C and 71°C

Actions taken:

Report reviewed - action required

Re-inspection required

Education provided

KURO RESTAURANT AND BAR, 222 Albert St, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 3

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance

Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours

• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance

• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action required

Re-inspection required

Education provided

Referral (specified in closing comments)

NORTHWESTERN CHINESE CUISINE, 21-160 University Avenue West, Waterloo

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Protect food from contamination and adulteration

• Cover all food in storage

• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Food processed in a safe manner— Not in compliance

• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service

Actions taken:

Report reviewed - action required

Product seized and destroyed

Re-inspection required

Education provided

Referral (specify in closing comments)

SUSHI 99, 12-36 Northfield Dr E, WATERLOO

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance

• Cover all food in storage

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection

• Provide sufficient detergent or chemicals for washing or sanitizing

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Re-inspection Required

Education Provided

NARA SUSHI, 685 FISCHER-HALLMAN RD, Kitchener

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection

• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods

Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Corrected during inspection

• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

Q BBQ PUBLIC HOUSE, 164 BEVERLY ST, CAMBRIDGE

Critical infractions: 2

Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Not in compliance

• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary

Refrigeration and hot-holding equipment maintained — Not in compliance

• Provide easily readable thermometer in refrigeration or hot-holding equipment

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

BLACK HOLE BISTRO - PERIMETER INSTITUTE, 31 CAROLINE ST N

Critical infractions: 2

Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection

• Cover all food in storage

Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection

• Ensure hot water sanitizer is at 82°C or greater for at least 10 seconds

Actions taken:

Report Reviewed - Action Required

Education Provided

 

 

 

 