DINE SAFE WATERLOO REGION: Chinese restaurant has product seized by health inspectors

Last week, more than 200 food establishments were inspected by Region of Waterloo Public Health, with 28 of them receiving at least one critical infraction. Here's a list of those found to have two critical infractions or more.
Critical infractions: 4
Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance
• Protect food from contamination and adulteration
• Cover all food in storage
• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination
• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods
Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance
• Process food in a manner to ensure it is safe to eat
• Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours
• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours
• Reheat food to original cooking temperature within 2 hours
• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service
Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance
• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less
Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Not in compliance
• Ensure wash water is between 60°C and 71°C
Actions taken:
Report reviewed - action required
Re-inspection required
Education provided
Critical infractions: 3
Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance
• Protect food from contamination and adulteration
• Cover all food in storage
• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination
• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods
Food processed in a safe manner — Not in compliance
• Cool hazardous food from 60°C (140°F) to 20°C (68°F) within 2 hours
• Cool hazardous food from 20°C (68°F) to 4°C (40°F) within 4 hours
• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service
Food is held at 4°C (40°F) or less — Not in compliance
• Thaw all hazardous foods maintaining a temperature of 4°C (40°F) or less
Actions taken:
Report Reviewed - Action required
Re-inspection required
Education provided
Referral (specified in closing comments)
Critical infractions: 2
Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance
• Protect food from contamination and adulteration
• Cover all food in storage
• Store food off the floor to prevent contamination
• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods
Food processed in a safe manner— Not in compliance
• Ensure hazardous foods do not remain in the temperature range of 4C to 60C for more than 2 hours during handling, preparation or service
Actions taken:
Report reviewed - action required
Product seized and destroyed
Re-inspection required
Education provided
Referral (specify in closing comments)
Critical infractions: 2
Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Not in compliance
• Cover all food in storage
Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection
• Provide sufficient detergent or chemicals for washing or sanitizing
Actions taken:
Report Reviewed - Action Required
Re-inspection Required
Education Provided
Critical infractions: 2
Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection
• Store raw foods separate and below cooked / ready-to-eat foods
Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Corrected during inspection
• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary
Actions taken:
Report Reviewed - Action Required
Education Provided
Critical infractions: 2
Multi-service articles and food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized after each use and following operations where contamination may have occurred — Not in compliance
• Clean and sanitize multi-service articles after each use and as often as necessary
Refrigeration and hot-holding equipment maintained — Not in compliance
• Provide easily readable thermometer in refrigeration or hot-holding equipment
Actions taken:
Report Reviewed - Action Required
Education Provided
Critical infractions: 2
Food protected from contamination or adulteration — Corrected during inspection
• Cover all food in storage
Mechanical dishwashing: Wash / rinse water clean, water temperature, timing cycles, sanitizer — Corrected during inspection
• Ensure hot water sanitizer is at 82°C or greater for at least 10 seconds
Actions taken:
Report Reviewed - Action Required
Education Provided
