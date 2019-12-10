High-risk sex offender breaches supervision order by going to a toy store

High-risk sex offender Christopher Watts has breached the conditions of his supervision order again, this time by going into a toy store.

The Parole Board of Canada is recommending that Watts, convicted of manslaughter in 2003 in connection with the death of Kitchener teen Amanda Raymond, be charged with violating his supervision order because he was in an establishment where children are present.

The board described Watts' breach as a "flagrant" violation because he is well aware that children would be in a toy store.

Watts was seen at a toy store on Oct. 9 while he was a resident of a Community Correctional Centre, according to a parole board report. He later admitted to being there, but "thought it was a store with puzzles and games for adults," the report said.

The parole board did not disclose the location of the store.

It said Watts also was seen in an electronics store with another person who was residing at the Community Correctional Centre. The board said it against the rules for residents of a centre to spend time together outside of the centre.

Community Correctional Centres, also known as halfway houses, are minimum security institutions that house offenders who are under long-term supervision orders. Earlier this year, Watts was living in a halfway house in Halifax.

Watts also had a photograph in his room of Amanda Raymond, the girl whose life he took in 2001, according to the board.

In a report published Nov. 29, the board said this behaviour was "very alarming" and that he appeared to be "fixated by this victim."

In 2003, Watts was sentenced to 17 years in prison for manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference in the death of the 13-year-old after a drug-fuelled party at his home at Somme Island on Puslinch Lake.