Guelph Storm clip Owen Sound Attack 4-3

HARRY LUMLEY BAYSHORE COMMUNITY CENTRE, OWEN SOUND — Pavel Gogolev scored four goals leading the Guelph Storm to a 4-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack in OHL action. Cam Hillis added three assists for the Storm.

Brady Lyle had a goal and an assist for Owen Sound.

The Storm led 2-0 at the end of the first period after two goals from Gogolev.

Owen Sound gained ground in the second period, trailing 3-2 after goals from Griffin Wilson and Lyle. Gogolev scored for Guelph.