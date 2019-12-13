Saginaw Spirit clip Flint Firebirds 5-4

DORT FEDERAL EVENT CENTER, FLINT — Cole Coskey netted the game-winner leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League action. Cole Perfetti also added a goal and an assist for the Spirit.

Brennan Othmann had a goal and two assists for the Firebirds.

The Spirit led 3-2 at the end of the first period led by goals from Damien Giroux, Camaryn Baber and Perfetti. Ethan Keppen and Othmann scored for Flint.

The Firebirds tied the score 4-4 in the second period after goals from Jake Durham and Jack Phibbs. Danny Katic scored for Saginaw.