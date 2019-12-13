Peterborough Petes edge past Oshawa Generals 3-2

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Mason McTavish scored two goals leading the Peterborough Petes to a 3-2 victory over the Oshawa Generals.

Brett Neumann had a goal and an assist and Ty Tullio had two assists for Oshawa.

The first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Declan Chisholm and McTavish scored for the Petes while Neumann and Serron Noel scored for Oshawa.

The Petes moved ahead 3-2 in the second period after McTavish scored.