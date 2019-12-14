Owen Sound Attack shut out Sudbury Wolves 4-0

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — Nick Chenard made 20 saves leading the Owen Sound Attack to a 4-0 victory over the Sudbury Wolves. Kaleb Pearson scored two goals for the Attack.
The Attack led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Pearson and Kaleb Lawrence.
Owen Sound extended their lead to 4-0 in the second period after goals from Adam McMaster and Pearson.
The third period was scoreless.
Neither team converted on the power play. The Attack failed to score in two chances while the Wolves failed to score in three chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Nick Chenard (Owen Sound), 2. Kaleb Pearson (Owen Sound) and 3. Brady Lyle (Owen Sound).
