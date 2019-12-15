‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’: Man shot to death in Kitchener; two others injured

KITCHENER — A man was shot to death in Kitchener Sunday morning.
"This morning when I was sleeping, like 3:30, I heard some gunshots — pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Andrea King, who lives two doors down from the semi-detached house at 16 Windale Cres. where the shooting took place.
"Then at 4 o'clock, I heard somebody say, 'Police, police!'"
She said she got up and saw two police officers outside 16 Windale Cres. with guns drawn.
Waterloo Regional Police say they responded around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, an adult male was located deceased," police said in a news release.
Two other males were injured. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that those involved knew each other.
King, 45, said she saw police remove several people from the house in handcuffs. In its news release, police made no mention of any arrests.
King has lived on Windale Crescent, in the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road, since 2007.
"These tenants are new," she said. "They just moved here in August."
King is unsure how many people lived in the house but said she often saw five cars parked out front.
"I slept through the whole thing," said Mohamed Husain, who lives three doors down from the shooting. "I heard nothing."
Husain, 60, has lived on Windale Crescent since 1991. He said it's generally a quiet neighbourhood.
"There have been minor issues but nothing like this."
Four police vehicles, including two forensic identification vans, were at the scene at 11 a.m.
"Waterloo Regional Police would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals to police by calling 519-570-9777," police said in a news release.
They said people should expect "an increased police presence" on the street as the police investigation continues.
This is the 20th shooting in Waterloo Region this year. Before Sunday's shooting, there had been four homicides this year. All involved guns.
Just days ago, the Ontario government announced local police will get $8.5 million over the next three years to combat issues such as gun violence, mental health and addictions.
With files from Liz Monteiro, Record staff
gpaul@therecord.com
Twitter: @GPaulRecord
With files from Liz Monteiro, Record staff
Twitter: @GPaulRecord
KITCHENER — A man was shot to death in Kitchener Sunday morning.
"This morning when I was sleeping, like 3:30, I heard some gunshots — pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Andrea King, who lives two doors down from the semi-detached house at 16 Windale Cres. where the shooting took place.
"Then at 4 o'clock, I heard somebody say, 'Police, police!'"
She said she got up and saw two police officers outside 16 Windale Cres. with guns drawn.
Waterloo Regional Police say they responded around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, an adult male was located deceased," police said in a news release.
Two other males were injured. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that those involved knew each other.
King, 45, said she saw police remove several people from the house in handcuffs. In its news release, police made no mention of any arrests.
King has lived on Windale Crescent, in the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road, since 2007.
"These tenants are new," she said. "They just moved here in August."
King is unsure how many people lived in the house but said she often saw five cars parked out front.
"I slept through the whole thing," said Mohamed Husain, who lives three doors down from the shooting. "I heard nothing."
Husain, 60, has lived on Windale Crescent since 1991. He said it's generally a quiet neighbourhood.
"There have been minor issues but nothing like this."
Four police vehicles, including two forensic identification vans, were at the scene at 11 a.m.
"Waterloo Regional Police would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals to police by calling 519-570-9777," police said in a news release.
They said people should expect "an increased police presence" on the street as the police investigation continues.
This is the 20th shooting in Waterloo Region this year. Before Sunday's shooting, there had been four homicides this year. All involved guns.
Just days ago, the Ontario government announced local police will get $8.5 million over the next three years to combat issues such as gun violence, mental health and addictions.
With files from Liz Monteiro, Record staff
gpaul@therecord.com
Twitter: @GPaulRecord
With files from Liz Monteiro, Record staff
Twitter: @GPaulRecord
KITCHENER — A man was shot to death in Kitchener Sunday morning.
"This morning when I was sleeping, like 3:30, I heard some gunshots — pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Andrea King, who lives two doors down from the semi-detached house at 16 Windale Cres. where the shooting took place.
"Then at 4 o'clock, I heard somebody say, 'Police, police!'"
She said she got up and saw two police officers outside 16 Windale Cres. with guns drawn.
Waterloo Regional Police say they responded around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
"Upon arrival, an adult male was located deceased," police said in a news release.
Two other males were injured. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that those involved knew each other.
King, 45, said she saw police remove several people from the house in handcuffs. In its news release, police made no mention of any arrests.
King has lived on Windale Crescent, in the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road, since 2007.
"These tenants are new," she said. "They just moved here in August."
King is unsure how many people lived in the house but said she often saw five cars parked out front.
"I slept through the whole thing," said Mohamed Husain, who lives three doors down from the shooting. "I heard nothing."
Husain, 60, has lived on Windale Crescent since 1991. He said it's generally a quiet neighbourhood.
"There have been minor issues but nothing like this."
Four police vehicles, including two forensic identification vans, were at the scene at 11 a.m.
"Waterloo Regional Police would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals to police by calling 519-570-9777," police said in a news release.
They said people should expect "an increased police presence" on the street as the police investigation continues.
This is the 20th shooting in Waterloo Region this year. Before Sunday's shooting, there had been four homicides this year. All involved guns.
Just days ago, the Ontario government announced local police will get $8.5 million over the next three years to combat issues such as gun violence, mental health and addictions.
With files from Liz Monteiro, Record staff
gpaul@therecord.com
Twitter: @GPaulRecord
With files from Liz Monteiro, Record staff
Twitter: @GPaulRecord