Ontario ending out-of-country emergency health coverage

The monetary ouch factor can be especially painful for snowbirds, who are flocking to warm spots like Florida, Arizona and Texas in growing numbers as baby boomers reach retirement age.

But a significant number of vacationers of all ages are putting their financial health at risk.

According to a recent survey by InsuranceHotline.com, 34 per cent of Canadian respondents said they were unlikely to buy travel insurance, often in the mistaken belief their province would cover them. And 40 per cent had unrealistic expectations of health care costs, thinking, for example, that emergency medical evacuation would be under $2,000. In reality, the service can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Jill Wykes and her husband Pierre Lepage leave nothing to chance during winters in Sarasota, Fla., an annual trek since 2011 when she retired as a travel industry executive.

The couple, now in their 70s, purchase a multiple-trip plan with a 60-day top-up for their four-month sojourn, which includes driving there and back and flying home for two short visits. Her policy costs about $900, while his is $1,600, because he falls into an older age bracket. They're each covered for up to $5 million.

Wykes, a blogger and editor of snowbirdadvisor.ca, calls it "foolish" to travel anywhere without health insurance and advises against thinking "you would just drive or fly home if you were sick." The financial fallout from an accident or sudden illness "can quickly rise into six figures" in the U.S., she adds.

Anne Marie Thomas, of InsuranceHotline.com, which provides free quotes for all types of insurance, echoes Wykes's advice.

"Now, more than ever, you need travel insurance because there will be zero coverage (as of Jan. 1)," she says.

There's no one-size-fits-all policy and insurance can cover everything from trip cancellation or interruption to lost baggage and medical costs, Thomas explains, so it's important to match your needs and situation. A sunseeker driving south, for instance, wouldn't need trip cancellation.