Mississauga Steelheads beat Kingston Frontenacs 5-2

PARAMOUNT FINE FOODS CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA — Duncan Penman scored two goals leading the Mississauga Steelheads to a 5-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs. Aidan Prueter added two goals and an assist for the Steelheads.

The Steelheads led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Penman and Prueter. Zayde Wisdom scored for the Frontenacs.

Mississauga jumped ahead 4-1 in the second period after goals from Penman and William Portokalis.

The Steelheads held the lead in the third period. Prueter scored again for Mississauga while Dawson Baker scored for the Frontenacs.