Police identify 19-year-old killed in Sunday’s shooting in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Yafiet Rezene, a 19-year-old Kitchener man, is the region's latest homicide victim, police say.
Police were called to Windale Crescent in Kitchener at about 4:15 a.m. on Sunday after reports of shots fired.
Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson, Cherri Greeno, said there had been a house party at the home, which is in the Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road area. An altercation broke out between two groups of people, believed to be known to one another, and shots were fired.
When police arrived, they found Rezene dead.
Two others males suffered gunshots wounds. One was taken to hospital by emergency services while the other was taken to hospital by friends. Both were treated and have since been released from hospital, said Greeno.
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
On the Mike Farwell Show on 570 News on Monday morning, Police Chief Bryan Larkin said officers will remain on the scene of the shooting to further examine the area and retain a warrant to get inside the house.
Larkin said officers from front line patrol, the special response unit and canine assisted in the investigation and "have been pushing 36 hours" at the scene."
He said it's still early in the investigation but police are looking into connections to street level crime and organized crime.
"We need to get a handle on gun violence," he said.
Police detained several people at the home for interviews on Sunday. As a result, two people were arrested on unrelated charges — a woman for obstruction and a man on drug-related offences.
This is the 20th shooting in Waterloo Region this year. Before Sunday's shooting, there had been four homicides this year. All involved guns.
Only one of this year's murders have been solved.
A 39-year-old Cambridge man suspected in the April 17 killing of Helen Schaller shot himself as he was being pursued by police on April 27.
Megan Cornwall and her boyfriend, who both work shift work and were awake at the time of Sunday's shooting, said they didn't hear popping sounds that other neighbours did.
But she said officers were in her backyard on Sunday with a metal detector.
"It's scary the guns. It seems to becoming more prevalent," she said.
Cornwall and her family moved to the area from the Bridgeport neighbourhood in Waterloo in the summer. She said she was surprised when the premiums for her house insurance went up and her insurance representative said the crime rate was higher in her neighbourhood.
"True enough," she said.
Anyone with information on Sunday's shooting can call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are also looking for any surveillance or dashcam video.
