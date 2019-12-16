Thieves smash displays, steal merchandise at Waterloo Best Buy store

Two thieves made off with a good amount of merchandise from the Waterloo Best Buy on Friday night.

The two men, who are still at large, smashed displays of cell phones with sledge hammers and stole an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing in a silver Dodge Journey.

There were customers in the store, however no physical injuries were reported. Customers were evacuated from the store once the suspects were gone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

