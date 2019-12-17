Blood donations needed in Waterloo Region over the holidays

WATERLOO REGION — There is a need for blood donations in Waterloo Region over the holiday season.

"It's always a lot harder over the holidays," said Tara Gutscher, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

She said platelets, a component of blood, only have a shelf life of seven days, making it harder for blood services to meet the need over the holiday season when people are busy.

"A lot of people undergoing cancer treatment need platelets," she said. "Somebody with leukemia can actually use eight transfusions a week as part of their regular treatment."

Gutscher said more than 450 blood donations are needed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4 in the Kitchener-Waterloo clinic on Bridgeport Road, with the most need on Dec. 24, 26 and 31.

At the Cambridge clinic, 75 blood donors are needed on Dec. 31, and in Elmira, 100 blood donations are needed on Dec. 27.

"The need for blood is constant," said Gutscher, adding regular donors can't always come in over the holidays.

"We need people who haven't donated before to come in or, if people have an appointment, to just remember how important it is to keep it," she said.

Those who would like to book an appointment to donate can go to blood.ca.