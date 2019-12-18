Ontario high school teachers hit the picket lines for third one-day strike

On Monday, he said he was “frustrated and disappointed by OSSTF’s actions at the negotiating table …They came forward (Monday) with no new proposals, no changes to their position, and no ideas on how to advance negotiations.”

He has said the main issue in bargaining is wages.

The government is also offering teachers a one per cent wage increase, which is in line with its recent salary cap legislation, though OSSTF is proposing a cost-of-living increase of about 2 per cent.

This is OSSTF’s third, one-day strike. The first, on Dec. 4, was province-wide, and last week’s targeted nine boards, including the Toronto District School Board.

NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles has said that having a new Ministry of Labour mediator calling off talks is “a really bad sign ... this is not good for parents.”

She blamed the government for not reversing plans that will cut thousands of teaching jobs and eliminate tens of thousands of course options for teens.

The government wants to boost high school class sizes from last year’s average of 22 to 25, down from its original plan for 28. It also is introducing two mandatory online courses for teens — an anomaly in North America.

A few U.S. states, including Florida and Alabama, mandate or encourage one such credit for graduation.

Premier Doug Ford has said his government is “going to continue working hard” to get a deal and keep kids in class.

The boards impacted Wednesday are: Lakehead, Thunder Bay, Lambton Kent, Thames Valley, Waterloo, Waterloo Catholic, York, York Catholic, Halton and Kawartha Pine Ridge, as well as a number of schools in Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir and Conseil Scolaire Viamonde.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Principals’ Council has written to Lecce regarding the ongoing work-to-rule by both public elementary and secondary teachers.

It says administrators alone cannot handle upcoming EQAO testing or report cards, given teachers will not participate because of the ongoing job action.

“We are requesting that the ministry suspend the collection, completion and transmission of any student data related to EQAO, and that the first semester grade 9 EQAO test in January 2020 be cancelled,” says the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Star.

The principals are also asking for a modified report for students from kindergarten to Grade 8, as well as funds to hire extra help to input grades for high school students, especially for those in Grade 12 applying to college or university.

