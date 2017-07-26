LRT generating a lot of spinoffs

Although people are still waiting for the first LRT car to roll out on some of the 19-kilometre track that makes up the Ion system, the benefits of higher order transit are already starting to pay off.

According to data compiled by the Region of Waterloo, more than $2 billion in development has occurred along the LRT corridor — the 800-metre zone surrounding the route and LRT stops.

Between 2011 and this summer, the region saw 79 developments completed or begin the planning stages within this catchment.

Most of them are residential and mixed-use residential developments, with 40 new buildings bringing more people to the cores.

There are also a number of units that are mixed use with condominium units built in partnership with retail and commercial opportunities.

In 2016 alone, more than $1.4 billion in building permits were issued across the region, and all three cities benefited, including Cambridge, which is still selecting a preferred LRT route.

Critics will argue these stats come from regional officials trying to put the best face on LRT construction delays that have impacted current businesses and created periods of traffic chaos.

The fact the LRT vehicles have been delayed and are still struggling to get on track is another concern that this system won’t generate the ridership or interest that it predicted, but investment is coming quicker than regional officials expected.

What’s attracting all that development money is market potential.

In order for these big developers to sink millions of dollars into projects, they have to see the long term possibilities, and since the LRT system is one that plans for the next 50 years it gives them