La Yapa - Serbian Food Festival

In a busy summer of festivals, many showcase particular cultures and communities that thrive in Waterloo Region and have formed part of the fabric of cultures that we can all experience.

That said, the last weekend of summer is reserved for the annual Serbian Food Festival which takes place at Trinity Hall at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, located on Fischer-Hallman Road near Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

Each year, the popular event draws thousands of people who experience Serbian culture, including food, dancing and live music all day long and into the evening.

The outdoor party beneath the large trees on the property is marked by the aromas of the grill which turn out, literally, traditional spit-roasted pork, lamb and beef but also the vibrant and nicely spiced Serbian sausage called chevaps.

Chevaps, cevapi or cevapcici, as they might be called, are a skinless-style of hand-formed sausages of a minced meat (or different types of meats combined) and are common in Balkan cuisine.

They are often served with a flatbread, chopped or finely slice raw onions and some sort of sour cream or cream-style cheese. They are delicious.

The festival will also be serving cabbage rolls, goulash, schnitzel, sauerkraut, corn on the cob and Serbian meat or cheese pie. Desserts include crepes, custards and baklava all prepared by volunteers from the local Serbian community.

For a sip of Serbia, you can also try traditional rakija – a brandy (a distilled wine or fruit juice) that, again, is a characteristic tradition in southeastern European countries in and around the Balkans, although all nationalities drink some sort of eau de vie.

In Serbia, it’s rakija, which can be made from a variety of fruits including plums, peaches, apricots, quinces, figs and grapes. It’s a perfect way to toast summer and the wonderfully rich, energetic and delicious Serbian culture that is celebrating in our community.

For more information about the festival, visit kwserbianfoodfest.com.

