Extreme weather warning in these works of fiction

Three years ago a friend and I attended a training evening with Environment Canada and became severe weather spotters for CANWARN.

The goal of this program is to have volunteers on the ground give truth to what the meteorologists are seeing on their satellite screens. We were thrilled with this new opportunity and have been vigilantly watching summer thunderstorms for signs of hail, fallen trees, or any damage brought on by severe weather. Unfortunately neither of us has yet to have reason to call in a report, but we continue to watch the skies. We are weather fanatics.

So it’s no surprise to me when writers use weather in their novels, not merely setting the stage but as a strong catalyst for action. Remember the oppressive heat in The Great Gatsby pushing emotions and passions forward? The storm in Pride and Prejudice that Mrs. Bennet sends daughter Jane into, certain that she’d become ill en route and have to endure a longer than anticipated stay at Netherfield, the home of the rich bachelor Mr. Bingley?

In recent days I’ve been reading Peter May, in particular Coffin Road and his Lewis Trilogy consisting of The Blackhouse, The Lewis Man and The Chessmen all which take place in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. These books are considered mysteries, but like all good books they defy categorization because they are so complex.

The trilogy is a story of police detective Fin McLeod who returns to his home island to investigate the murder of someone from his past. These books also portray the story of the landscape and weather of this rugged, rough land and the ancient customs born of the environs. It’s a story of the people of the islands, the dangers they expect and accept, almost pushing themselves to match the weather — people of the weather.

The ever-present danger of living in these Northern Islands pulses through The Blackhouse as selected males from the island boat to a remote rock where they remain for two weeks for the annual hunt to kill young gannets, a delicacy with islanders.

With Coffin Road as well, Peter May makes you feel the gale force winds turning each page.

In fiction, the weather can act as a character not just moving the story along, but pushing another character to their limit, forcing them to the edge of their own personal abyss.

It’s doubtful that any of us need to be convinced of the weather’s place in forming and informing our path in life. But if you do need convincing you’d do well to read Gillen D’Arcy Wood’s well documented book — Tambora: The Eruption That Changed the World. Wood chronicles the 1815 volcanic eruption that caused catastrophic weather across the globe.

When the Indonesian volcano erupted in April of 1815, it plunged the globe into darkness, killing people, crops, resulting in famines. The following year became known as the year without a summer. It was during that summer, out of that darkness and chill that Mary Shelley first drafted her novel Frankenstein.