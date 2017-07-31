Still under the dome — of silence

What a week it’s been for our ION light rail transit project.

Last Friday, a road reopening was met with the pomp and circumstance usually reserved for a funding announcement as politicians from all levels of government stood shoulder-to-shoulder on King Street and proudly announced the major intersection at Victoria Street would once again open to traffic.

The reopening marks a major milestone in the $818-million transit project, as it brings the work very near its end. It’s also a relief for drivers who’d been detouring around the closure for nearly two years.

This milestone was achieved only days after the regional government eagerly informed us that the light rail corridor through Kitchener and Waterloo was home to some $2-billion in development, a sure sign that the controversial project was meeting its stated goals.

There is something curious in that $2-billion dollar announcement, though, and it can be found squarely at the junction of both pieces of news last week.

To my eyes, the most significant evidence of the development success of light rail transit can be seen from the corner of King and Victoria, looking north toward Waterloo.

From the grade separation to the skyline, there’s no denying the incredible transformation.

And if you’d been standing at that same intersection about eighteen months ago, still looking north toward Waterloo, your view would have been impeded by a large, tent-like dome erected to keep construction crews on schedule through the winter of 2016.

From the moment we heard the dome would be necessary to keep the project on track, we asked how much it would cost and who would be responsible for paying for it — the construction consortium or the regional government.

To this day we still haven’t been given an answer, and we’ve been told we may never know the final figure.