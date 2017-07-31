Are you supporting your local media?

Many of my fondest childhood memories involve interactions with local media outlets.

Every fall, our school choir — and every other school choir in Saskatoon — started rehearsing for our annual pilgrimage to the local CTV station. On the big day, dressed in festive finery, we boarded a school bus, made the trip downtown and loaded into a television studio for our big moment, the taping of a Christmas tune. If we were extra lucky, we would spend some quality time with some major celebrities — the weather man or the news anchors.

Over the Christmas holidays, families gathered in their living rooms during the evening news, waiting for that magic moment — sometime between the sports and the weather — when the screen filled with singing children. Is it our turn tonight? It was always such a thrill to see you and your friends — in the age of extraordinarily bad haircuts — on the air.

As a teenager, I was picked by my high school to be the sports reporter for the local newspaper, the Saskatoon Star Phoenix. That important job found me compiling the weekly results from my high school — Walter Murray Collegiate Institute — and submitting them to the sports desk. I worked hard to get as many names as possible into my column — it meant a lot to my friends and their families to see their accomplishments noted in the paper.

Unfortunately, we — and many other communities across Canada — are watching our local coverage slowly slide away.

Recently, the local CTV affiliate announced that they were ending local sports coverage. In my mind, this decision was a terrible one, ending a wonderful commitment to high school and minor sports coverage that served us all very well.

This spring, Rogers (Channel 20) very quietly pulled an important local show off the air — Daytime, where "guests talk about all things local" — leaving another hole in our community coverage.

The print media is also under siege. Guelph has lost its daily paper and many believe that Waterloo Region may be next.

I am convinced that a strong local media presence is imperative in any community. Beyond its community building power, the media helps keeps citizens informed about their neighbourhoods and their municipalities. It also holds politicians accountable, with a moderating eye, particularly in the era of social media and skilful government communications departments.

Unfortunately, our own choices are driving the slide, away from fulsome reporting into a distant, dusting of coverage.