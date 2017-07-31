Getting out of a running slump

I’ve been here before, but I had a good reason back then. I was an inexperienced mom, exhausted by lack of sleep, busy meeting the demands of career and family.

For better or for worse, it takes 30 days to break an old habit or to settle into a new one.

Folks, it is time for this gal to start breaking bad.

I’ve got to focus once again on expanding my horizons as opposed to my waistline.

I need to remember that a person who runs once a week as opposed to every day is still a runner. Likewise, I need to keep reminding myself that slow running is still running nonetheless.

My favourite social media hashtag of late is #justshowup. I think it’s time to start using it in reference to myself.

It’s time to turn back the seasons and put a little spring in my step once again. It’s time to set new goals and focus on achieving them.

Many of us have heard the comment, “I don’t have time for running or working out.” We might even be guilty of saying it ourselves.

I heard a great retort to this comment once, and I’ve always kept it in mind, in case an appropriate occasion arose for it to be used.

“You’re no busier than a fit person.”

Funny, I always envisioned myself using this statement on someone else — not myself.

A freelance writer, blogger and communications consultant based in Waterloo, Penny Walford can be reached at penny.walford@hotmail.com.