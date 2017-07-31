Getting out of a running slump

I’ve written a lot about the local running scene over the years, highlighting inspirational runners, showcasing local running groups and events, offering my views on running-related matters while haring my own adventures along the way.
Through it all, never once have I questioned the fact that I myself am a runner. Until now.
If running can be measured in seasons, l am currently in the winter of my discontent.
I’m not injured. I’m not pressed for time. I’m simply in a slump and lacking motivation.
I haven’t come to a complete stop, but I’m running far less frequently and for much shorter periods of time. And I have not adjusted my caloric intake accordingly.
It’s easy to get discouraged when you can’t run as fast as you used to, especially if that means you can no longer keep up with many of your running friends.
I used to supplement regular group training with solitary runs several times a week, but the last time I ran alone can now be measured in months, not days.
The only thing that gets me out the door? The guilt of knowing I’ll be letting a running partner down if I don’t show up.
I’ve used my wealth of unsolicited advice to help coax others out of a running slump many times over the years. But, heeding my own advice is far easier said than done.
Where I used to find motivation, I now find excuses. In fact, I impress myself (although likely no one else) with my creativity in this regard.
I’ve been here before, but I had a good reason back then. I was an inexperienced mom, exhausted by lack of sleep, busy meeting the demands of career and family.
For better or for worse, it takes 30 days to break an old habit or to settle into a new one.
Folks, it is time for this gal to start breaking bad.
I’ve got to focus once again on expanding my horizons as opposed to my waistline.
I need to remember that a person who runs once a week as opposed to every day is still a runner. Likewise, I need to keep reminding myself that slow running is still running nonetheless.
My favourite social media hashtag of late is #justshowup. I think it’s time to start using it in reference to myself.
It’s time to turn back the seasons and put a little spring in my step once again. It’s time to set new goals and focus on achieving them.
Many of us have heard the comment, “I don’t have time for running or working out.” We might even be guilty of saying it ourselves.
I heard a great retort to this comment once, and I’ve always kept it in mind, in case an appropriate occasion arose for it to be used.
“You’re no busier than a fit person.”
Funny, I always envisioned myself using this statement on someone else — not myself.
•••
A freelance writer, blogger and communications consultant based in Waterloo, Penny Walford can be reached at penny.walford@hotmail.com.
