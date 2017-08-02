A trip back in time to find a piece of home

My family is set for its great Canadian road trip as we head out to the east coast for two weeks to celebrate this country’s history as we mark it’s 150th anniversary.

My kids are into history most of the time, although the last time we were in Charlottetown my oldest son said the famous statue of John A. Macdonald looked a lot like Abraham Lincoln.

It became the running joke of the group of seven young boys we were travelling with to call him honest Abe every time we saw him.

But this time they’remore serious about seeing Government House where the Charlottetown Conference was held in 1864 and paved the way for the act of confederation in 1867.

It’s a sometimes forgotten fact that P.E.I was set to sign on to Confederation until they held out at the last second demanding that a railway be built in the province. Nation building and train building seemed to go hand-in-hand back then, but it was a stretch to consider it a necessity for P.E.I. to join Upper and Lower Canada, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

In fact it was the debt the little province accrued going it alone and paying for its own railway that drove it into the arms of the rest of Canada in 1873. Debt relief can make a lot of people suddenly patriotic.

In addition to P.E.I. we’re also planning to go to Halifax this time out east and take in the Citadel. My youngest son Ethan has already heard the ghost stories about the soldiers whose faces can’t be seen and is prepared to be thoroughly spooked by the old fort.

While we’re there we’ll also visit Pier 21 in Halifax and the immigration museum where a lot of our ancestors got their first taste of Canada, including members of our own family. We hope it adds some poignancy to the immigrant story so many of us share. We all came from somewhere to build this country, and it’s that diversity and shared purpose that has built the sense of community we all know.

In addition to Peggy’s Cove and Lunenburg, we also plan to head up the Cabot trail in Cape Breton to stop in at the Fortress of Louisbourg — the site of the English and French battle for domination of the New World and the largest historical recreation in North America. I’ve been there once and you have got to try the bread that comes out of the old fashioned bakery.

The fact that digging up the bodies of old residents of the fort and moving them is due to soil erosion should provide enough intrigue for my kids who aren’t adverse to seeing some real bones.