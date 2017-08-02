Let’s focus our tech on Canada’s future

Instead of high-tech job sector employees spending a lot of time and money on projects like self-driving cars and robots taking over the workforce, they should be thinking about ways to help Canada.
Maybe the high-educated people should be thinking about developing the rest of our country, for when Ontario is overpopulated and food is in need.
Really, where are people going to go when Ontario is full? Has anyone ever thought about this case at all?
Regional council and our government can bring in a lot of people to Ontario, but Ontario is only so big.
Our regional council has already told us that they don’t want more urban sprawl. Something has to give. That’s a fact.
Our doors into Ontario are open at both ends, and a lot of supplies will run out in that time.
Will people go up north? No.
Will people go out east? No.
Will people go out west? No.
We have to wake up and soon. Ninety-nine per cent of Canada isn’t Ontario. Just think about this fact for a while.
Bringing in thousands of people per year into Canada isn’t the smartest thing to do.
Thousands add up to millions, and millions add up to over population.
That’s not a good thing.
Don Snider
Kitchener
Instead of high-tech job sector employees spending a lot of time and money on projects like self-driving cars and robots taking over the workforce, they should be thinking about ways to help Canada.
Maybe the high-educated people should be thinking about developing the rest of our country, for when Ontario is overpopulated and food is in need.
Really, where are people going to go when Ontario is full? Has anyone ever thought about this case at all?
Regional council and our government can bring in a lot of people to Ontario, but Ontario is only so big.
Our regional council has already told us that they don’t want more urban sprawl. Something has to give. That’s a fact.
Our doors into Ontario are open at both ends, and a lot of supplies will run out in that time.
Will people go up north? No.
Will people go out east? No.
Will people go out west? No.
We have to wake up and soon. Ninety-nine per cent of Canada isn’t Ontario. Just think about this fact for a while.
Bringing in thousands of people per year into Canada isn’t the smartest thing to do.
Thousands add up to millions, and millions add up to over population.
That’s not a good thing.
Don Snider
Kitchener
Instead of high-tech job sector employees spending a lot of time and money on projects like self-driving cars and robots taking over the workforce, they should be thinking about ways to help Canada.
Maybe the high-educated people should be thinking about developing the rest of our country, for when Ontario is overpopulated and food is in need.
Really, where are people going to go when Ontario is full? Has anyone ever thought about this case at all?
Regional council and our government can bring in a lot of people to Ontario, but Ontario is only so big.
Our regional council has already told us that they don’t want more urban sprawl. Something has to give. That’s a fact.
Our doors into Ontario are open at both ends, and a lot of supplies will run out in that time.
Will people go up north? No.
Will people go out east? No.
Will people go out west? No.
We have to wake up and soon. Ninety-nine per cent of Canada isn’t Ontario. Just think about this fact for a while.
Bringing in thousands of people per year into Canada isn’t the smartest thing to do.
Thousands add up to millions, and millions add up to over population.
That’s not a good thing.
Don Snider
Kitchener