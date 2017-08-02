Let’s focus our tech on Canada’s future

Instead of high-tech job sector employees spending a lot of time and money on projects like self-driving cars and robots taking over the workforce, they should be thinking about ways to help Canada.

Maybe the high-educated people should be thinking about developing the rest of our country, for when Ontario is overpopulated and food is in need.

Really, where are people going to go when Ontario is full? Has anyone ever thought about this case at all?

Regional council and our government can bring in a lot of people to Ontario, but Ontario is only so big.