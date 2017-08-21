Minimum wage should really be a living wage

It's hard to have sympathy when the most strident critics of Ontario's proposed increase in the minimum wage to $15/hour include Loblaws CEO Galen Weston.

His complaint that Loblaws will be made poor by the minimum wage increase sounds hollow when Weston himself earns a wage of $5 million per year.

But there are other critics of the minimum wage increase striking up internet memes. One shows a self-serve checkout at a McDonald's and crows, "You think you deserve $15/hour? Meet your replacement."

I find these memes repugnant for many reasons. For one thing, it seems vindictive. It seems to say, how dare poor people demand more? Maybe we should replace them with robots and see how they like it!

This ignores the fact that $15 is worth a lot less these days than it was 20 years ago. These people are not asking for a good, unionized wage. They're not asking to make much more than what I made at McDonald's back in 1991 — and let me tell you, I worked my butt off for that money.

Then there is the suggestion that these workers are bringing on automation because of their demands for a reasonable wage. The fact is automated checkouts are happening now when the minimum wage is at $11.40.

And because computers and robots are getting cheaper every day, it's going to make even more sense to automate in the months ahead.

What do these critics say should happen to the minimum wage, in this case? Are they so callous as to argue that people's minimum wages should drop for the privilege of keeping their jobs? How much lower should the minimum wage go before it just makes no more sense to work?

And, if that's the critics' attitude, it's one that's going to bite them in the backside. It's not going to be long before the robots are coming for all our jobs. Google the term "Humans Need Not Apply" and watch the video by CGP Grey that pops up.

This will shake your blasé attitude toward self-serve checkouts. The robot revolution doesn't stop there. The switch to self-driving cars and trucks alone will make millions on this continent not only unemployed, but unemployable through no fault of their own.