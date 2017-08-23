War is the refuge of this scoundrel

Patriotism is often the last refuge of a scoundrel, and we have proof of that pronouncement with the latest reality show launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a week where he gave neo-Nazis the same moral equivalency to those who believe in freedom and democracy and the fundamenal premise that we are all created equal, the dimwitted Don went into hiding, casting out sacrificial lambs like advisor Steve Bannon on the altar of moral indignation.

On the cusp of losing any moral leadership the office of the U.S. presidency held for that country, and the rest of the Western world that still believes in liberal democracies, he cast about for a strategy to help shore up his flagging support and have people rally around the flag instead of questioning this flagpole sitter.

What better way to distract people from ongoing internal divisions that he rightfully acknowledged, suggesting a country that is far from at peace with itself, never mind being able to make peace in the world? Then he went to the old tried and true strategy of ramping up armed conflict.

Trump will be bolstering U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan to kill terrorists, as this tainted president suggested, and preventing the same rise of extremism that came from his country’s ill-timed early departure of Iraq.

All illusions of bringing democracy to the middle east have been stripped in Trump’s new crusade, and the idea of building or rebuilding a nation from the mess the U.S. has created has been put aside. This is about one nation’s strategic interests and one highly immoral politician’s attempt to get a better spotlight put on him.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thankfully expressed no interest in getting involved in Afghanistan again.

Canada devoted 12 years to that mission at the cost of 158 lives and more than $18 billion in materials and supports. We continue to send more than $250 million in international aid a year to help Afghanistan rebuild its infrastructure and civil society.

But the Afghan government holds only 57 per cent of the country’s territory after 16 years of war and are no closer to a peaceful solution, with the Taliban on the upswing.

At least during the Afghanistan mission, Canadians tried to work with local forces and government to build the capacity to self-govern and provide their own security. It seems like that mission is far from the new intent that Trump has signalled to simply look for victory instead of some type of long-lasting solution.