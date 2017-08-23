A family trip through Canadian history

I’m back from my 5,500-kilometre sojourn to the east coast and it makes me appreciate this country even more as we celebrate its 150th year.

In addition to all of the natural beauty, my trip took me to the heart of where the idea of confederation was sparked in 1864 with the Charlottetown Conference.

The Islanders had no problems celebrating that milestone, and just because Canada Day has passed doesn’t mean that they’ve forgotten.

In addition to statues of all the Fathers of Confederation, including bonny John A. Macdonald ready to have a chat with you on a bench on Queen Street, there was a big 1867 sign to go along with the Canada 150 sign. The kids have taken to using it as a bit of a jungle gym, and it was hilarious to see them all wriggle into its spaces to make for a special photo keepsake.

I also took in a show by Charlottetown Festival’s youth theatre group at the Confederation Centre, and was dazzled by a multicultural display of Canada as it is today. The kids celebrated diversity while reminding everyone the country is still a work in progress and efforts still need to be made to include Indigenous Canadians into the fold.

And there was a lot of inclusiveness on display. I was impressed by the number of Canadians of all colours, cultures and creeds who were in the tiny province to better understand their Canadian roots.

Speaking of roots, while we were on the east coast we found out that my wife’s family might have settled first in Canada in PEI, coming to the country as United Empire Loyalists. They eventually moved to New Brunswick, enticed by more land, and set up a grist mill and general store. The grist mill is gone but the memories remain including names on roads and grave markers that still carry my wife Tara’s telltale family name of Warren.

Well you couldn’t visit one branch of the family without visiting the Catholic cemetery and seeing the Markeys who seem to make their way to Canada during the Irish potato famine. More than half the graveyard were relations, and I made sure to tell my father-in-law that they all said hello.

The best part of my trip was to see how many questions my three sons had, not only of their own history, but of the country’s shared history. They feel their family roots go back six generations or even farther, and realize the events of the past are closer to them than expected.

That included tours of the Citadel in Halifax and the Fortress of Louisbourg in Cape Breton. But they were also intrigued by the immigrant experience painted by the Canadian Museum of Immigration on Pier 21 in Halifax.