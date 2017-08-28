Get ready for provincial election season

A new season is about to descend on Ontario. Not the fall. Not the new school year. The next provincial election campaign.

A part of me prefers to have elections in October. Federally and provincially, holding an election in this month shortens the campaign. Nobody pays attention during the summer and Labour Day acts as a starting gate.

But thanks to the McGuinty's final election resulting in a Liberal minority, Kathleen Wynne went to the voters and won a majority mandate in June 2014. With our fixed election laws calling for the next election in roughly four years, that means we'll be going to the polls in June 2018.

So, there's no summer bulwark. And while Canadians showed former prime minister Harper exactly what they thought of long official election campaigns, nothing is going to stop all the parties from campaigning unofficially, this fall, this winter and into the spring.

Premier Wynne has decided to stay on. I respect that, as she has a monumental task ahead of her. The Liberals, having been in power since 2003, face voters with a huge sense of incumbency fatigue.

Wynne has managed to run a provincial ship that's cleaner than what the Liberals provided around 2011, with no sign of a scandal the size of gas plants or orange helicopters. However, saying that you are better than something that bad is a shaky record to build on.

Wynne's Liberals, however, have brought forward strong and appealing policies to campaign on, even if some of their merits are debatable. She's committed Ontario to a $15 minimum wage, which I support.

Wynne has balanced the budget, and moved to lower Hydro rates, by unfortunately kicking the problem into the future and costing taxpayers more over the long run. The Liberals have accomplished good things on the transit file, but show a disturbing tendency to pay for studies rather than construction.

However, these issues are still powerful things to dare Conservative leader Patrick Brown to run against. Wynne's poll numbers, which had been abysmal at the start of summer, are climbing back into contention and she has 10 more months to continue her work.

As for Brown, he's practically at war with the social conservatives in his party, and the Canadian Taxpayers Foundation hate him for proposing a carbon tax. Those are two strong points in his favour, in my opinion. He has reached out to the LGBTQ community and to Ontario's unions, dispelling the sense of dread that sank former P.C. leader Tim Hudak.