I still get that old familiar feeling at the start of September

I’d save up my allowance or my paper route money through the summer so I could afford a trip to the COE, sometimes two.

What was perhaps the highlight of our “Ex” was the Labour Day weekend fireworks, set off on the grounds at Centennial Stadium.

You could pay for a close-up of this display of pyrotechnics by buying a ticket to sit in the grandstand which, incidentally, is also now gone.

But many of us would gather on the hill at Knollwood Park and glimpse what we could over the treetops and the Aud itself.

My childhood home, not far from the Aud, also offered a limited view of the fireworks from our second floor balcony. But that view came without the sounds that made the fireworks all the more exciting.

So, yes, time marches on and the constancy of change remains. But the feelings are forever.

As we head into the Labour Day weekend and the dawn of another school year, don’t forget to let those feelings stir. And remember that those feelings come armed with distraction.

Whether by bus, bike, foot, or car, the first trip to school is the most ominous of the year.

Take appropriate care and remember we’ve all been there.

In our minds, some of us still are.



