I still get that old familiar feeling at the start of September

The only thing that is constant is change.
I’ve been reflecting on this ancient quote this week as another school year approaches. Even though it’s been more than 20 years since I set foot on a campus for a first day of classes, I still feel the same as I did with every upcoming school year.
I can still smell the new pencils, hear the creak of the new binder, and I know that as the Labour Day weekend approaches, I’ve got to wring every last moment of summer out of these remaining days.
Even though next Tuesday I’ll go to work as thousands of others return to school, my feelings during this week have not changed over all this time.
But this week itself, and the looming Labour Day weekend, have changed considerably.
The Labour Day weekend used to mean more than just the end of summer vacation. This final weekend also meant it was time for the annual Labour Day Telethon in support of Muscular Dystrophy.
The telethon ended a couple of years ago, and more recently we lost its host, Jerry Lewis.
Closer to home, even if we did spend some time watching the telethon (I know I did), we also had something else to mark the end of our summer. The Central Ontario Exhibition made an annual stop in Kitchener, setting up midway rides, carnival games, and cotton candy kiosks on the grounds of the Memorial Auditorium.
I was never much for the rides (I’m still not) but let me try to toss a baseball into a basket, a ring around the neck of a bottle or a dart at a balloon and I’m game.
And cotton candy, caramel corn or ice cream? Yes, please.
I’d save up my allowance or my paper route money through the summer so I could afford a trip to the COE, sometimes two.
What was perhaps the highlight of our “Ex” was the Labour Day weekend fireworks, set off on the grounds at Centennial Stadium.
You could pay for a close-up of this display of pyrotechnics by buying a ticket to sit in the grandstand which, incidentally, is also now gone.
But many of us would gather on the hill at Knollwood Park and glimpse what we could over the treetops and the Aud itself.
My childhood home, not far from the Aud, also offered a limited view of the fireworks from our second floor balcony. But that view came without the sounds that made the fireworks all the more exciting.
So, yes, time marches on and the constancy of change remains. But the feelings are forever.
As we head into the Labour Day weekend and the dawn of another school year, don’t forget to let those feelings stir. And remember that those feelings come armed with distraction.
Whether by bus, bike, foot, or car, the first trip to school is the most ominous of the year.
Take appropriate care and remember we’ve all been there.
In our minds, some of us still are.
The only thing that is constant is change.
I’ve been reflecting on this ancient quote this week as another school year approaches. Even though it’s been more than 20 years since I set foot on a campus for a first day of classes, I still feel the same as I did with every upcoming school year.
I can still smell the new pencils, hear the creak of the new binder, and I know that as the Labour Day weekend approaches, I’ve got to wring every last moment of summer out of these remaining days.
Even though next Tuesday I’ll go to work as thousands of others return to school, my feelings during this week have not changed over all this time.
But this week itself, and the looming Labour Day weekend, have changed considerably.
The Labour Day weekend used to mean more than just the end of summer vacation. This final weekend also meant it was time for the annual Labour Day Telethon in support of Muscular Dystrophy.
The telethon ended a couple of years ago, and more recently we lost its host, Jerry Lewis.
Closer to home, even if we did spend some time watching the telethon (I know I did), we also had something else to mark the end of our summer. The Central Ontario Exhibition made an annual stop in Kitchener, setting up midway rides, carnival games, and cotton candy kiosks on the grounds of the Memorial Auditorium.
I was never much for the rides (I’m still not) but let me try to toss a baseball into a basket, a ring around the neck of a bottle or a dart at a balloon and I’m game.
And cotton candy, caramel corn or ice cream? Yes, please.
I’d save up my allowance or my paper route money through the summer so I could afford a trip to the COE, sometimes two.
What was perhaps the highlight of our “Ex” was the Labour Day weekend fireworks, set off on the grounds at Centennial Stadium.
You could pay for a close-up of this display of pyrotechnics by buying a ticket to sit in the grandstand which, incidentally, is also now gone.
But many of us would gather on the hill at Knollwood Park and glimpse what we could over the treetops and the Aud itself.
My childhood home, not far from the Aud, also offered a limited view of the fireworks from our second floor balcony. But that view came without the sounds that made the fireworks all the more exciting.
So, yes, time marches on and the constancy of change remains. But the feelings are forever.
As we head into the Labour Day weekend and the dawn of another school year, don’t forget to let those feelings stir. And remember that those feelings come armed with distraction.
Whether by bus, bike, foot, or car, the first trip to school is the most ominous of the year.
Take appropriate care and remember we’ve all been there.
In our minds, some of us still are.
The only thing that is constant is change.
I’ve been reflecting on this ancient quote this week as another school year approaches. Even though it’s been more than 20 years since I set foot on a campus for a first day of classes, I still feel the same as I did with every upcoming school year.
I can still smell the new pencils, hear the creak of the new binder, and I know that as the Labour Day weekend approaches, I’ve got to wring every last moment of summer out of these remaining days.
Even though next Tuesday I’ll go to work as thousands of others return to school, my feelings during this week have not changed over all this time.
But this week itself, and the looming Labour Day weekend, have changed considerably.
The Labour Day weekend used to mean more than just the end of summer vacation. This final weekend also meant it was time for the annual Labour Day Telethon in support of Muscular Dystrophy.
The telethon ended a couple of years ago, and more recently we lost its host, Jerry Lewis.
Closer to home, even if we did spend some time watching the telethon (I know I did), we also had something else to mark the end of our summer. The Central Ontario Exhibition made an annual stop in Kitchener, setting up midway rides, carnival games, and cotton candy kiosks on the grounds of the Memorial Auditorium.
I was never much for the rides (I’m still not) but let me try to toss a baseball into a basket, a ring around the neck of a bottle or a dart at a balloon and I’m game.
And cotton candy, caramel corn or ice cream? Yes, please.
I’d save up my allowance or my paper route money through the summer so I could afford a trip to the COE, sometimes two.
What was perhaps the highlight of our “Ex” was the Labour Day weekend fireworks, set off on the grounds at Centennial Stadium.
You could pay for a close-up of this display of pyrotechnics by buying a ticket to sit in the grandstand which, incidentally, is also now gone.
But many of us would gather on the hill at Knollwood Park and glimpse what we could over the treetops and the Aud itself.
My childhood home, not far from the Aud, also offered a limited view of the fireworks from our second floor balcony. But that view came without the sounds that made the fireworks all the more exciting.
So, yes, time marches on and the constancy of change remains. But the feelings are forever.
As we head into the Labour Day weekend and the dawn of another school year, don’t forget to let those feelings stir. And remember that those feelings come armed with distraction.
Whether by bus, bike, foot, or car, the first trip to school is the most ominous of the year.
Take appropriate care and remember we’ve all been there.
In our minds, some of us still are.