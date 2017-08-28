We have our own monuments to consider

So, here’s the deal: one can’t get all fired up about racism in the United States and turn a blind eye to the racism that is entrenched in our own history.

To be more specific, one can’t be indignant about those heinous Confederate statues in the United States while shrugging off concerns about our own public memorials of our own historical figures.

Of course, it is always convenient to critique the history of other nations. But, if we are truly being honest, Canada has one of the worst histories of colonization and systemic oppression that can be found.

And — I apologize for the further inconvenience — we have sat by, as a nation, while our Indigenous peoples continue to struggle due to oppression, neglect and an enormous amount of disrespect.

I grew up in a divided province.

As a child in Saskatoon, I was slightly aware of the line. As a teenager with broader boundaries, it became clearer. The division was economic, social and geographic. We learned all the words for all the slurs. It was a full-on immersion in racism.

One summer, the Caplettes moved into the house next door. They were a Métis family of at least a dozen — “Where are they putting all of those kids?” — and they had a very different sense of esthetics than we were accustomed to in suburbia — “Will they ever mow that lawn?”

My mom, a nurse, became part of their informal support system: tending to childhood injuries, driving to appointments, navigating teenager crises. But, the Caplettes were never really part of the neighbourhood.

I do believe that my sense of social justice was sparked in those years. I didn’t know what I was witnessing, but I experienced an enormous sense of discomfort knowing that something was wrong.

Which brings me to Sir John A. Macdonald.