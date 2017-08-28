Reading that feeds us with inspiration

Sometimes when the world is volatile, economically, climatically, politically, a big bold movement emerges in response.

My husband, who was a professor of psychology used to say that when the world is at peace and stable we generate knowledge, and when the world is desperate and shaken we leave knowledge behind and depend on our imaginative powers. This certainly was true in the 1970s with the punk music scene in England kicking against the establishment, addressing poverty and injustice; music that was a direct response to the growing instability of that country.

The human spirit rises during a crisis both individually and collectively. Philip Hallie imprinted this idea in our consciousness with his book Lest Innocent Blood Be Shed. Hallie writes about the French town of Le Chambon whose townspeople led by clergy communally decided to provide safe haven to Jewish people during the German occupation of France in full view of Nazis SS officers in the town.

When fear is overcome wild, radical, creative wholeness emerges.

At St. John’s kitchen where I work, I see the pluck and resolve of the soul. Despite terrible circumstances in people’s lives, there is a will to live, to carry on and define a new norm for themselves. As rogue as it may appear, it’s a direct response to the ills of our society.

Last year I found the kind of book I long to find: Rumi and the Red Handbag by Shawna Lemay. This is not a book found on the bestseller lists. It’s a quiet soul saving book, a brave book. I want to say it’s a novel but it’s also poetry; it’s a novella but it’s weighty with rising spirit and I think that is what I look for most in a book — the rising human spirit. As long as this requisite ingredient is present I can read just about any genre. On the surface, two women find themselves working together at a second hand clothing store. With each page more is revealed and yet further questions remain. It’s about caring for the people who arrive on our doorstep without always knowing their trauma.

Similarly John Berger’s To the Wedding was such a surprise. I wouldn’t have read this book based on the dust jacket but with a friend’s encouragement I did. And again when faced with the worst possible circumstances the characters in this book continue to move forward in their lives, they continue to live, even when facing the death of a loved one. People continue to celebrate, to laugh and love. Joy and sorrow are always a team. Facing desperate times people’s senses are heightened, they notice everything. It’s oddly life giving. And you might get so hooked on John Berger that you’ll have to read all of his works.

These are books with spinal fluid. They feel fresh, alive and ready to kick against the dark days that come into a life and into the world. The imagination of writers feeds us with inspiration.