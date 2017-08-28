Clair Creek project connecting with nature

The protected green space behind my family’s home is a haven for wildlife this summer, thanks to the recent channel widening of South Clair Creek between St. Moritz Avenue and Keats Way in Waterloo.

A prime birding destination, we’re seeing more species of birds than ever at our feeder, including mourning doves, cardinals, blue jays, woodpeckers, yellow finches, grackles, brown-headed cowbirds, red-winged blackbirds and black-capped chickadees.

That’s why I reached out to Jessica Kellerman, a project manager in the engineering department at the City of Waterloo, who oversaw the South Clair Creek channel improvements from the conceptual phase through to construction.

With barn swallows in serious decline, I was especially curious to ask Kellerman about the recently built barn swallow nesting structures, two of which I can see from my backyard.

“The roofed barn swallow boxes were put in place to encourage barn swallows to nest in the area,” said Kellerman. “Typically — and as can be discerned by the name — barn swallows nest near barns. When we develop large areas where there used to be farming lands, there is potential to see a decrease in the barn swallow population, as they will move out of the area or have a lack of suitable habitat.”

I was also excited to see raptor poles installed along a new path where my family likes to walk, as we often see hawks and other birds of prey soaring high above.

“We installed the raptor poles to encourage hawks, eagles and falcons to nest or visit the area,” said Kellerman. “Some of the other features we placed in the corridor near the barn swallow boxes and raptor poles include turtle sunning logs, along with a pool and riffle sequence within the creek to encourage spawning and in-stream habitat.”

In the early morning, I often see rabbits, groundhogs, ducks, toads, snakes, dragonflies and the odd heron along the flowing streams of South Clair Creek with the recent developments, I told Kellerman.

“During the environmental analysis and design phase of the project, we identified areas that would benefit from some additional aquatic and terrestrial habitat features,” she said. “The corridor that this portion of the creek is located has a wide area that provided us with an excellent opportunity to enhance habitat. And it’s fantastic to see the concepts we place in our designs come to fruition and become a great success.”

Kellerman told me how the City of Waterloo has already received a lot of positive feedback from the Clair Hills community.