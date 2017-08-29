Time to 'paws' for reflection after the adoption is complete

Well now, that took less time than I thought.

Less than three weeks after we began our search, a newly-adopted rescue dog is already settling into our home.

We found her at a sanctuary north of Toronto, but I can't stress enough how many wonderful animal shelters and rescue groups also exist right here in Waterloo Region, including the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, Pound Dog Rescue, Grand River All Breed Rescue and Rescue Dogs Match.

A lengthy observation and some candid conversation with shelter staff, followed by a play date a few days later, easily convinced us that Pulia was our gal.

I must admit, I was nervous as we began the two-hour car ride home. We had no idea how she would react in a vehicle. Rescue staff had no info to give us in this regard, as she had arrived in a crate via truck after a 15-hour flight.

We'd prepared for the worst — endless barking, car sickness, constant whining — but instead were treated to a well-behaved girl who amused herself looking out the windows or lying in her new doggie bed. She'd occasionally reach into the back seat to give one of my girls a kiss.

Our dog's unusual name and the lengthy flight she endured before arriving at the shelter have likely already alerted you to the fact that she's not originally from Canada.

The details are a bit vague, but apparently she was found abandoned on a construction site in Russia. How and why she ended up here in Canada will likely remain a mystery. She came with Russian veterinarian papers though, and appears to have had some training.

We knew we wanted her to be part of our family before we knew anything about her background, so please don't judge us for not selecting a more local dog to rescue.

If there is one thing our search has taught us, it's just how many dogs there are in shelters and foster homes waiting to find a forever family. We'd like to think that by taking our Russian gal out of one of these shelters, we've made room for another dog in need of rescue to fill her place.