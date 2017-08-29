Name changes require a little more than a yes or no answer

After news broke that the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario was calling for the eradication of Sir John A. Macdonald's name from Ontario public schools, a high school teammate from Eastwood Collegiate days asked me on Twitter for my opinion.
The question, if not the venue, was appropriate and in many ways, predictable.
After all, I taught at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo for nine years, coached football and was a member of the history/social science department.
In fact, if I was still at SJAM with classes resuming next week, I'd be raising the topic in all of the subjects I regularly taught: history, civics and law.
In addition (and in the interests of full disclosure), when I taught at Eastwood in the eighties and nineties, I was front and centre advocating for the removal of the Confederate flag as a school symbol, particularly (but not exclusively) as it pertained to Eastwood Rebel sports teams and spirit wear.
The final decision — which occurred in-house after I transferred to Preston High School for unrelated reasons — was to retain the Rebel nickname (something I hadn't lobbied for anyway) but discontinue the use of the Confederate flag and the Johnny Rebel confederate soldier as a mascot.
Given all this, the tragic events in Charlottesville, coupled with the motion passed by ETFO in back-to-back news weeks, has given me much to think about.
Unfortunately although not surprisingly, my ruminations have only served to produce more questions than answers.
For example, have we come to a point where we should no longer name anything after anyone?
The one thing (maybe the only thing) we can all agree on is that no human being is without fault. The challenge is to strike a balance between the "worthiness" of a potential honouree and his or her faults or "unworthiness" as it were.
If we assume that this person is only under consideration in the first place because the former outweighs the latter, what then are the magic numbers?
Is a 60/40 ratio of "worthy/unworthy" good enough? How about 75/25? Is 90/10 asking too much?
I'm being facetious, of course.
We cannot apply arbitrary numbers to human behaviour and even if we could, who's applying the number? And what's their criteria? What's their motivation(s)? What time period are we in? Is there a hidden agenda? Do we know everything we need to know about this candidate? What happens if/when things like social mores or political climate change (and they will) over time?
And what happens if something comes to light while the "chosen one" is still living, as happened with seemingly statue-worthy Joe Paterno after a child sexual abuse scandal surfaced at Penn State?
I've visited the statue of Michael Jordan at the United Centre in Chicago. His Airness looks flawless when frozen in midflight. Unfortunately his high-priced gambling habits, well-documented marital infidelities and his general jackassedness make him anything but.
Then again, should those things matter when celebrating athletic ability and championships, not personal behaviour?
Somewhere Pete Rose is shaking his head "no," but the woman he had sexual relations with when she was just a teen probably disagrees.
Here's a simple look at the fickleness and fluidity of hero worship:
When I took my sons to Cleveland in 2005 to see LeBron James play, there was a huge mural honouring him in the downtown core and he was prince of the city.
When he took his talents to Miami in 2010, the mural was removed and public burning of his sweater was commonplace.
In 2014, he returned to a hero's welcome, lead his Cavs to an eventual title, and King James' crown is firmly entrenched.
Or is it? What if he bolts for Los Angeles at season's end as many predict? Pass the matches.
To be clear, I'm not equating athletes and the machinations of sports fanatics with more serious and significant events such as a civil war centred on slavery or the implementation of a deplorable residential school system and the horrors that ensued.
My point is that the bigger the issue, the more multidimensional and nuanced it becomes.
Habit #5 in Steven Covey's bestseller The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is "Seek first to understand, then to be understood".
My fear and suspicion is that in matters related to statues, nameplates and national anthems — too many people are doing the opposite.
•••
Brian Totzke is a freelance writer and is on Twitter: @kitwatguy
