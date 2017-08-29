Name changes require a little more than a yes or no answer

If we assume that this person is only under consideration in the first place because the former outweighs the latter, what then are the magic numbers?

Is a 60/40 ratio of "worthy/unworthy" good enough? How about 75/25? Is 90/10 asking too much?

I'm being facetious, of course.

We cannot apply arbitrary numbers to human behaviour and even if we could, who's applying the number? And what's their criteria? What's their motivation(s)? What time period are we in? Is there a hidden agenda? Do we know everything we need to know about this candidate? What happens if/when things like social mores or political climate change (and they will) over time?

And what happens if something comes to light while the "chosen one" is still living, as happened with seemingly statue-worthy Joe Paterno after a child sexual abuse scandal surfaced at Penn State?

I've visited the statue of Michael Jordan at the United Centre in Chicago. His Airness looks flawless when frozen in midflight. Unfortunately his high-priced gambling habits, well-documented marital infidelities and his general jackassedness make him anything but.

Then again, should those things matter when celebrating athletic ability and championships, not personal behaviour?

Somewhere Pete Rose is shaking his head "no," but the woman he had sexual relations with when she was just a teen probably disagrees.

Here's a simple look at the fickleness and fluidity of hero worship:

When I took my sons to Cleveland in 2005 to see LeBron James play, there was a huge mural honouring him in the downtown core and he was prince of the city.

When he took his talents to Miami in 2010, the mural was removed and public burning of his sweater was commonplace.

In 2014, he returned to a hero's welcome, lead his Cavs to an eventual title, and King James' crown is firmly entrenched.

Or is it? What if he bolts for Los Angeles at season's end as many predict? Pass the matches.

To be clear, I'm not equating athletes and the machinations of sports fanatics with more serious and significant events such as a civil war centred on slavery or the implementation of a deplorable residential school system and the horrors that ensued.

My point is that the bigger the issue, the more multidimensional and nuanced it becomes.

Habit #5 in Steven Covey's bestseller The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is "Seek first to understand, then to be understood".

My fear and suspicion is that in matters related to statues, nameplates and national anthems — too many people are doing the opposite.

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer and is on Twitter: @kitwatguy