Computerization doesn’t override an education

What we are witnessing today is as revolutionary and eventful as the 15th century contribution of a German goldsmith, Johannes Gutenberg to printing technology, which enabled the mass production of books and the rapid spread of knowledge throughout Europe.

In modern times the computer invented in the 19th century by a British mathematician Charles Babbage has enabled mass accessibility to all kinds of information.

After periodic improvements to the computer, in 1981 IBM introduced the first personal computer which has become an inseparable part of our lives today. The numerous related devices and gadgetry have transformed our lives completely and seemingly irreversibly.

One of the most affected areas of this transformation is school education. It is amazing to see how much young children know and yet how little. This boundless exposure to information has left children bewildered, without a sense of reality or truth.

The focus has moved from self development to instantly gathering meaningless and constantly changing facts and figures and has created an air of general impatience.

Teachers and students alike have become completely mesmerized by the use of computers in the classroom. The computer has very conveniently dislodged the entire system of healthy and meaningful education.

Over the course of human history education has appeared in many forms both formal and informal.

In the opinion of the ancients, education is the process of developing or perfecting human beings by developing their intellectual and moral excellences.

Education reflects the methods by which a society hands down from one generation to the next, its knowledge, culture and values. Information technology cannot do this, because moral virtue and intellectual understanding are transmitted almost unconsciously through the personal exchange between teacher and student.

Having been a teacher, teaching undergraduate students for nearly 30 years, I feel education needs to lay more emphasis on the formation of moral character, the cultivation of intellectual understanding as well as skill training.