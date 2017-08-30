Back to the road safety routine

There are many of us who have enjoyed the congestion-free rides to work this summer and noticed we’re getting to where we’re going earlier than normal.

That’s about to change after the Labour Day weekend when the back-to-school rush is in full force and the kids are on their way to class by foot, bike, bus or the good old reliable mom and dad chauffeuring them around.

That will add to the traffic and the general busyness that most motorists experience.

We’re asked by local police and safety officials to readjust our summer driving habits and take a better look around, and the sooner we do it the better.

Be aware of the fact there are more children on sidewalks and at crossings and crosswalks. Most kids should know the rules about crossing, but as responsible motorists we should make sure we do our part and give them ample time and room to get through.

Kids on bikes always need a grace period to remember they can’t run lights or dodge cars as they rush to school.

Bicycles are also allowed on our roadways and in fact municipalities are bending over backwards to make sure most regular thoroughfares are accessible to cyclists.

That means giving them a metre-and-a-half cushion where we can, and waiting patiently behind them if we can’t get by safely.

The only ones that lose by a drivers’ misjudgment are the people who aren’t travelling in thousands of pounds of aluminum and steel.

And driver errors don’t just hurt, they kill.