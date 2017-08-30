A lot of green needed for downtown turnaround

I’m trying to get my head around a Queen Street plan approved by city council that hopes to encourage people to linger.

The $1.85-million placemaking plan approved Monday night will include streetscape upgrades with wider, more decorative sidewalks , historic green walls, murals, seating areas and cycling infrastructure all coinciding with planned road improvements.

The vision is a noble one to return Queen Street to some of the majesty it once was. Queen Street was one of downtown’s most important cross streets, cutting across King and Weber streets and leading to cultural centres like Kitchener Public Library and Centre in the Square.

The Queen Street corner is also home to the refurbished Walper Hotel, providing access to the famous Goudie’s Lane, and the gateway into the core from the west side of the city.

There is no question that it needs a refresh but the $1.85-million cost always makes people balk, especially considering all the other infrastructure projects in the city’s backlog, and the fact this is more money being spent on downtown beautification where other areas of the city could also use investments.

One of the most interesting aspects of the multi-million dollar redesign will be the reclaiming of the Volgesang Green at the Duke Street intersection. Having gone to school at the former St. Jerome’s and hanging out at the now-closed Now and Then comic book shop on Queen, my first question was, what is Volgesang Green? I’ve never really seen anything resembling a greenspace or a gathering place on that corner, but apparently there is one right there.

I might have missed it because it is secluded and as one city official said, it’s used as a space for the underground economy. That must be a planning department euphemism for drug dealing, vagrancy and some of the other problems that have plagued the core and led to people feeling uneasy about visiting the area after dark.

That’s the feedback city staffers were getting from the public and that’s why the new design would open up the facade of the nearby federal government building and be enhanced by a overhead string of lights on decorative poles with colourful tables and new landscaping adding to the aesthetic.

I think the perception of the core has already changed, but obviously there are remnants of the past that still need to be cleared out. Anything that opens up these closed spaces to the public in a more welcoming way are worth it and add to the sense of renewal that one can feel in the city core.

Downtown Kitchener has to become a much more walkable and liveable area if it wants to try to reach its full potential and put 40 years of decline behind it. With all the condos in the area, and all the dog walkers that go with them, they need public spaces on streets like Queen to call their own.