Cyclists aren’t vehicles, they’re humans

Mike Farwell writes that, “it’s time for cyclists to encourage their fellow riders to obey the rules of the road and behave like the vehicles they wish to be treated as” (Aug. 24).

Trouble is, I don’t want to be treated like a vehicle when I bike, I want to be treated like a human being.

It’s disappointing when influential folks like Farwell use their platforms to effectively suggest that my kids and I aren’t deserving of safe streets because other people break some rules.

Ironically, that kind of thinking often stands in the way of building streets where such (undoubtedly aggravating) conflicts are less likely to happen. Worse, it encourages people driving to behave abusively towards people cycling.