NAFTA renegotiation should update outdated sections

The summer of 2017 has been unprecedented for major proposed policy and legislative changes that impact Waterloo Region business.

Ontario labour laws and proposed federal tax changes have received heavy media coverage across the province and Canada.

Political developments outside of Canada are equally important, particularly the recently commenced negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. As the issue of trade was highly visible in the recent U.S. presidential campaign, the commencement of these negotiations was not unexpected.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has taken the position that the NAFTA negotiations should be regarded as a chance to overhaul a critical, but aged, agreement and seek the maximum benefit that can be realized. While all negotiations involve gains and losses, the Canadian chamber believes there are opportunities amid the perils. Canada’s list of demands should be as long as the list of concessions our trading partners may seek.

One of several deficiencies in NAFTA arising from the passage of time and the evolution of commerce is the lack of reference to the rapidly growing online marketplace. This is an area of the negotiations in which both Canada and the United States have offensive but possibly complimentary agendas.

The taxation of digital commerce is a relatively new aspect of trade co-operation. Although it is currently largely a market for entertainment products, the digital marketplace will soon grow to impact goods and services as well. All three NAFTA nations have an interest in the taxation of the online market, and current negotiations are an opportunity to move this agenda forward.

In an area of negotiation that is of high importance to businesses across Waterloo Region, NAFTA is becoming relatively outdated in terms of reflecting the types of occupational designations which have evolved over the last two decades.

Outdated or ambiguous job lists present challenges for businesses to allow entry of professionals whose occupations did not exist at the time NAFTA was negotiated. Key sectors impacted by this current deficiency include health care, information technology, and advanced manufacturing.

Canadian and American business communities must continue to work harder than ever to protect and enhance their $627.8 billion trade relationship.

The federal government, the provinces and businesses share a commitment to growing our economy and creating jobs in a global environment.