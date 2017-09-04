A quick recipe for back to school routine

While the Farmers Almanac is calling for an extended summer, the routines of school and extracurricular activities are back.
Yes, those lazy days of casual dinners and snacking-on-the-go are over.
With life about to get a lot busier, we like to stock our pantry with staple ingredients for easy to make meals. Items like fresh fruit and colourful veggies are a must.
We also find ingredients like canned beans and lentils are so good to have on hand because they make easy additions to rice bowls, quesadillas, soups, salads and dips. Canned tuna goes a long way to adding extra protein to any meal.
A hollowed out tomato makes a perfect baking vessel and tuna, white beans and breadcrumbs are the perfect filling combination.
The beauty of this dish lies in these basic ingredients. It’s easy to make a gluten-free version by just substituting gluten-free breadcrumbs. And these tomatoes make an awesome next day lunch, too. For a striking presentation, reserve the tomato tops with the stems attached and place them over the filling before baking.
If you are bored with your meal repertoire, then consider one of our fall cooking classes. Our 30 Minute Meal class on Sept. 21 might just be the perfect option or consider our lunchtime offerings at our Learn @ Lunch event on Sept. 27 or Final Fridays offered on the last Friday of the month.
BAKED TOMATOES WITH TUNA AND WHITE BEANS
Ingredients
(Makes four servings)
• 2 tbsp. olive oil
• 4 large or 8 small ripe tomatoes
• 1 can (5 oz.) water-packed chunk tuna, drained
• 1/2 cup low-sodium canned cannellini or white kidney beans, drained and rinsed
• 2 tbsp. minced red onion
• 1 tbsp. capers, drained
• 1 tsp. red wine or sherry vinegar
• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
• 1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
• Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly grease a baking dish with 1 tbsp. olive oil.
Cut a uniform opening in the top of each tomato around the stem and remove the tops. Using a melon baller, gently scoop out the core and seeds of the tomatoes, leaving the side walls intact. Arrange the tomatoes cut side up in the prepared baking dish
In a bowl, combine remaining 1 tbsp oil, tuna, beans, onion, capers, vinegar and parsley. Stir to mix, using a fork to break up the tuna. Spoon the filling into the tomatoes, dividing it evenly and mounding it on top. Sprinkle the filling evenly with breadcrumbs. Season with salt and pepper.
Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are golden brown.
