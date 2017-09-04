A quick recipe for back to school routine

While the Farmers Almanac is calling for an extended summer, the routines of school and extracurricular activities are back.

Yes, those lazy days of casual dinners and snacking-on-the-go are over.

With life about to get a lot busier, we like to stock our pantry with staple ingredients for easy to make meals. Items like fresh fruit and colourful veggies are a must.

We also find ingredients like canned beans and lentils are so good to have on hand because they make easy additions to rice bowls, quesadillas, soups, salads and dips. Canned tuna goes a long way to adding extra protein to any meal.