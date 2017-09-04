PetSmart staffer taking her work home with her

Shellby Hewitt says she has a zoo in her home. She's only slightly exaggerating.

“I have four dogs, two cats, a bunny, a bearded dragon, a turtle, a hedge hog, and a fish tank," said Hewitt, a sales associate at my neighbourhood PetSmart.

When PetSmart moved into the plaza on the corner of Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard several years back, it became my favourite pet food store in town.

Our house is a mini-zoo, too, so I came to really appreciate how committed PetSmart staff are to helping animals find loving homes, partnering with animal welfare organizations and adoption centres and fundraising for numerous programs across Canada.

And Hewitt has become my family’s go-to person for aquarium maintenance, ever since we inherited our friends’ 45-gallon fresh water tank over a year ago, home to mollies, guppies, platies, tetras, and aquatic snails.

We learned quickly that an aquarium is a delicately balanced ecosystem that relies on clean, chemically balanced water for fish to thrive. And the learning curve required to make it succeed can feel overwhelming at first, especially when you have never owned a tank.

“That’s why I ask a lot of questions when people first come into the store who are new to caring for fish, like yourself,” Hewitt told me when I recently visited the store. “I’ll make sure they have a filter, a heater, and ask what kind of fish they have — Are they semi-aggressive? Are they friendly? — You really have to get right down to the details before you can make suggestions and find the best solutions, and oftentimes there’s more solutions than just one.”

It was through Hewitt my family has gained extensive knowledge when it comes to everything from beneficial bacteria, cycling, and normal pH ranges to male-female ratios, air stones, and the number of fish you should have in your tank.

We also appreciate how PetSmart offers free water testing, which can tell us within minutes if there are any chemical imbalances in our tank, simply by us bringing in a sample.

“You have to build trust with the customer and have them leave the store feeling reassured that the information you gave them is going to work, because a fish tank can be stressful if there’s something out of balance,” said Hewitt. “My strategy here is, I take pamphlets and brochures home to read and study as I am learning on the job every day. Then I take it from there and read articles and talk to other people at the store who I’ve learned a great deal from.”