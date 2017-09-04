Breithaupt Park lights decision saved dollars and sense

A series of measurements taken to determine the decibel level during baseball games at Breithaupt Park found the level of noise to fall, on average, between the sound of birds chirping and the sound of conversation in a busy restaurant.

Some neighbourhood residents have flatly stated they don’t believe the results of the noise study, and I’m not entirely convinced every city councillor has faith in the report, either.

While I didn’t take the noise readings myself, I find it hard to believe the sounds from a baseball game at Breithaupt Park can be so disruptive. It’s not like we’re talking about a Blue Jays game and a crowd at the Rogers Centre.

A game at Breithaupt Park might attract 70 to 80 fans at its peak. By comparison, a Kitchener Panthers game might attract five to 10 times that many fans to Jack Couch Park, even more during a recent playoff run when there was a long lineup just to gain entry.

I live close enough to Jack Couch that I can see the stadium lights from my front yard and I’ve never once been disturbed by the sounds of the game, in the regular season or the playoffs.

Be it loud noises or bright lights, the critics have had their say. And through it all, we never once heard that more kids should be denied the chance to play ball.

So those opposed to the installation of lights at Breithaupt Park are essentially saying it’s OK to play more baseball, just not here. If that sounds like NIMBYism, well, that’s because it is.

Cry foul if you wish, but this decision by Kitchener council is right down the line, and fair.