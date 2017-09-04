Late start times for high school students well worth it

I can't find it now, but I passed a report a few days back suggesting the Waterloo Region District School Board is again thinking about moving the start times for high schools to later in the day.

If this is the case, I offer my wholehearted support.

A number of people have suggested that high school days should start after 10 a.m., instead of before nine as they currently do. Instead of letting out at 2:30 p.m., they should let out closer to four o'clock or five.

Justifications run the gamut from reducing the petty property crime rate to improved grades. Later school days mean less unsupervised time for teenagers, meaning that bored youth would be less likely to get into trouble.

Grades would improve, it is argued, because teenagers seem wired to sleep in later and so would arrive at school less tired and more willing to learn. This is also why a reduction in petty crime late in the afternoon would not be mirrored by a rise of crime early in the morning.

I hesitate to talk about the crime statistics. It's just how the benefits of a similar proposal in the United States was described to me, and I fear it sells our youth short. At best, this anecdotal data only covers a minuscule minority of our students and we should be more focused on the wider academic performance of the whole student body.

And here, at least, I have more data, albeit anecdotal as well. With Daughter the Elder going to a new school for Grade 7, we have to deal with a new start time and the fact that the school is no longer just down the street.

We have been trying to acclimatize in the last weeks of summer, since self-employment and the lack of school nights has led us to sleep in more and stay up later. I have to say that the experience of getting up before 7 a.m. is not a pleasant one.

I don't know how my daughter does it, since she is too young and has no inclination to drink coffee. However, she's always been a bit of a rooster.

My father-in-law used to tell my wife that there were two kinds of people in the world; roosters and bears. And if roosters knew what was good for them, they'd leave the bears alone around 7 a.m. My father-in-law and my wife were both roosters in a family of bears. Daughter the Younger is a bear.