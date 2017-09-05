Recalling a few cherished memories of my childhood

Favourite Moment As A Fan: Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

Being allowed to stay up late on a school night as a seven year-old to watch the '67 Leafs win the Stanley Cup is a moment etched in my mind forever.

Ask me what I had for dinner last night and I'm stumped — but ask me what I was wearing when the Leafs hoisted the Cup (pyjamas with cowboys and wagon wheels on them) and I'm there like it was yesterday.

Favourite Book: Hockey Is My Game by Bobby Hull.

I wasn't a Chicago Blackhawks fan but in the late sixties, the Golden Jet was larger than life, what with his burst of speed, booming slap shot and shock of golden hair.

In those days, the Kitchener Rangers were a farm team of the New York Rangers and often played exhibition games at the Kitchener Auditorium so I took this book with me when Chicago was in town.

My dad took me down to the boards during their warm-up skate and Hull stopped and signed it for me.

Where it and my baseball, hockey and Batman cards ever got to, I'll never know but I can still picture the photograph on the cover and his autograph on the inside.

Favourite Sports Card: Terry Sawchuk, Toronto Maple Leafs.

When I was young, I always wanted to be a goalie. I fantasized about it in the daytime and dreamt about it at night. I drew pictures of goaltenders and then coloured them all the time.

My favourite was Terry Sawchuk who played for five different teams including those '67 Leafs.

I had several of his hockey cards but the one I remember most was one that had a brown border around it with a faux crowd of spectators in behind making it seem like the player was on television.

When the Leafs left Sawchuk unprotected in the 1967 expansion draft, he was scooped up by the Los Angeles Kings and I was left crying in my cowboy/wagon wheel pyjamas.

In the spring of 1970, I was 10, the jammies were gone and sadly, so was Sawchuk — the victim of internal injuries suffered while scuffling off-ice with teammate Ron Stewart.

With a new decade and adolescence looming, my childhood innocence was fading fast.

Favourite Child Possession: a goaltender's mask under the tree on Christmas morning.

I didn't give it a name like Rosebud but that goalie mask was every bit as meaningful to me because it gave me instant "cool kid" status in the world of neighbourhood road hockey.

Suddenly my reflexes were quicker, my confidence level higher and the girls … well, uh, … OK, maybe not.

But I'm sure my reflexes were quicker.

•••

Brian Totzke is a freelance writer who's still searching endlessly in the attic for those damn cards and comic books.

He is on Twitter:@kitwatguy



