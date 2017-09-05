Carnation evaporated milk leads to a food revolution

On this day in 1899, the Carnation company launched Carnation Sterilized Cream. The company eventually changed the name to Carnation Evaporated Milk — a good marketing move.

The useful, shelf-stable product that you can find in the baking aisle of your grocery store is simply milk that has had 60 per cent or so of its moisture content removed. What remains is a thick, sweetish compound that has many uses in the kitchen — including make-it-yourself dulce de leche.

That Spanish phrase translates to something like sweet of milk or milk candy, which is a rich, creamy caramel dessert that is popular in Central America. For instance, it is the filling of very popular Argentine cookies called alfajores.

You can make dulce de leche at home and simply with a pot of boiling water and a bit of time. Take a can of evaporated milk, whole or two per cent. Puncture the top of the can in two places (on opposite sides) with a hammer and a clean disinfected nail. Set the can in gently boiling water that covers two-thirds of the can. Let it simmer away for a few hours.