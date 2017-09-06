Where’s the refugee support?

It was a good story when Canadians decided to open their hearts to more than 50,000 Syrian refugees fleeing certain death in their homeland.

This was a humanitarian crisis not seen on this scale for quite some time, and it was right for Canada to shoulder some of the burden our European friends seemed to be shouldering alone.

The federal government, and the Liberals in power, used this as an example of Canadian generosity and continue to extol the virtues of helping people fleeing war, famine or some other type of natural or man-made disaster.

It was reported last week Canada has been secretly taking in gay, Chechen refugees facing a crackdown on the LGBT community in the conservative, Muslim region of Russia. In total, 22 gay men and women from Chechnya have come to Canada since the end of June, with reports that those still left behind are being arrested, tortured and murdered because of their sexual orientation.

It’s a noble cause to support human rights and save the lives of those being oppressed.

The problem is, while there was plenty of leadership at the federal level, the funding and supports needed for these new Canadians falls to the provinces and local municipalities.

And with the Trudeau government still extolling an openness and willingness to accept the world’s downtrodden, more of them are

finding their way here, including a recent influx of Haitian refugee claimants.

They were reacting to news in the U.S. that there status was in question under the Trump regime, and that they might soon be forced to go home. They travelled to Canada to seek shelter from the coming storm and hope to stay.

However there isn’t enough short-term housing to accommodate them here it seems, and the affordable housing crunch that most communities have experienced since the federal government got out of the housing business more than a decade ago hasn’t abated.