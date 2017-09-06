The milestones keep coming with September

My oldest son Luke started high school this week and it left me wondering about where all the years went.

Wasn’t this the same kid who used to fly off the top of the stairs into my arms. Now I spend minutes hollering for him downstairs, just to get him out of bed.

I attended his preschool graduation and saw him to the door on his first day of junior kindergarten. I should have known this time would come after attending his Grade 8 graduation last June, but September still seemed so far away.

But here he is, the kid in his brand new uniform going off to the same Catholic high school his mom teaches at with a hint of peach fuzz under his lip and the chip growing a little bigger on his shoulder as we embarrass him with all our mushiness and advice for the next four years.

Get involved. Meet new people and explore new ideas. You get out of your high school experience as much as you’re willing to put into it.

There are already a couple of clubs and teams he’s interested in, although he doesn’t think he’ll go out for varsity hockey until he’s a little bigger and stronger. Baseball, on the other hand, is already in his wheelhouse, and he knows the coach, so he might take a crack.

But there’s also the Social Justice club his mom used to run, and there are a number of other worthwhile opportunities.

He’s already put 29 hours of volunteering in over the summer at a church camp, and he also volunteered to help at the annual Labour Day picnic at the bequest of a former teacher.

He’s making tentative steps towards adulthood, but reminding us he’s still a kid when he plays dark tag with his brothers or has a raging Nerf gun war wtih all their friends.

He spouts off a lot and likes to offer his opinions, and you can tell he wants to be included in the adult conversation, although he’s not quite ready to sit at the adult table during family occasions or other events — at least not when he can still be the font of knowledge for all the little kids instead of having to sit at the foot of the table. Plus, he’s a bit in baby sitter and has a calming effect on the younger kids.